Volkswagen sees mild growth in China's premium car segment this year

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

German automaker Volkswagen AG expects a slight growth in China's premium car segment this year despite a slide in broader market sales, a senior executive said.

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE expects a slight growth in China's premium car segment this year despite a slide in broader market sales, a senior executive said.

Volkswagen Group's China chief, Stephan Woellenstein, made the remarks to reporters in Beijing on Friday.

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Volkswagen has joint ventures with local partners including SAIC Motor 600104.SS, FAW Group SASACJ.UL, and JAC 600418.SS.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More