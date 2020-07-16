Volkswagen sees mild growth in China's premium car segment this year

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE expects a slight growth in China's premium car segment this year despite a slide in broader market sales, a senior executive said.

Volkswagen Group's China chief, Stephan Woellenstein, made the remarks to reporters in Beijing on Friday.

In China, the world's biggest auto market, Volkswagen has joint ventures with local partners including SAIC Motor 600104.SS, FAW Group SASACJ.UL, and JAC 600418.SS.

