Volkswagen sees 8.1% sales drop in 2021 to just under 4.9 million vehicles

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE vehicles deliveries dropped 8.1% in 2021 to just under 4.9 million amid severe supply chain bottlenecks, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it expected the situation to remain volatile in the first half of this year.

Deliveries of fully-electric or hybrid vehicles grew 73% compared to 2020 to over 369,000 vehicles, the carmaker said, making up 7.5% of total deliveries globally.

"Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said. "However, the huge effects of chips on production were not able to be fully compensated."

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.