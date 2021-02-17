US Markets

Volkswagen says will suspend some production in Mexico due to gas shortage

Contributor
Sharay Angulo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Volkswagen will suspend some production in Mexico on Thursday and Friday due to a limited natural gas supply in the country, the company's Mexico unit said on Wednesday.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will suspend some production in Mexico on Thursday and Friday due to a limited natural gas supply in the country, the company's Mexico unit said on Wednesday.

The German automaker said in a statement it will halt production of its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday, and suspend work on its Taos and Golf models just on Friday.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((daina.solomon@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More