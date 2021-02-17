Volkswagen says will suspend some production in Mexico due to gas shortage

MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen will suspend some production in Mexico on Thursday and Friday due to a limited natural gas supply in the country, the company's Mexico unit said on Wednesday.

The German automaker said in a statement it will halt production of its Jetta model on Thursday and Friday, and suspend work on its Taos and Golf models just on Friday.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

