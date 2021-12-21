Volkswagen says patent suit by Taiwan's Acer is unfounded

Recasts with Volkswagen comment

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DEsaid allegations made against it by Acer 2353.TW were unfounded, after a magazine reported that the Taiwanese computer maker had sued the German carmaker for infringing on its mobile network patents.

German weekly WirtschaftsWoche had reported earlier on Tuesday that Acer had filed a suit in the U.S. state of Virginia, alleging that Volkswagen had only paid for licences for 2G and 3G patents, but had largely installed mobile phone chips with 4G technology in the past two years.

"We will examine the suit together with our suppliers and will then decide how to proceed," Volkswagen told Reuters.

"At first glance we have indications that the allegations and accusations made in it are unfounded and we will defend our position," it added, while declining to provide further details.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Jan Schwartz; editing by Kirsti Knolle)

