Volkswagen says it sold 70,625 ID electric cars in China in 2021

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE sold 70,625 of its ID battery electric vehicles in China last year, the company said on Tuesday in material distributed to media before a briefing.

