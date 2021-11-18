Volkswagen says it fulfilled all disclosure obligations on engine plans

US Markets

Germany's Volkswagen said on Thursday it was convinced it had fulfilled all its disclosure obligations concerning engine plans that triggered its diesel emissions scandal and that all claims for compensation were unfounded.

Earlier, a German court said Volkwagen should have gone public in 2008 with the plans. Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating U.S. diesel engine tests.

"The management board of Volkswagen had no reliable knowledge that the software used in U.S. diesel vehicles contained a defeat device prohibited by U.S. law until the summer of 2015," said the company in a statement.

"This case is only concerned with whether Volkswagen fulfilled its disclosure obligations towards shareholders and the capital market. We are convinced that this is the case. All alleged claims for damages are therefore unfounded," it said.

