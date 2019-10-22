Volkswagen Says It Builds Golf Faster Than Ever Before

(RTTNews) - Auto giant Volkswagen has revealed that it builds hatchback Golf faster than ever before.

The company said it has build over 35 million Golf in various versions worldwide since the first generation, with 26 million of them at the Wolfsburg plant.

Production of the new Golf at the main plant began in the summer and is currently in the run-up phase. The first vehicles will be in the showrooms at dealers in Germany and Austria in early December.

Andreas Tostmann, Volkswagen Brand Board Member for Production, said: "The Golf 8 is much more complex than its predecessor. Nevertheless, we have cut average manufacturing time by about one hour. Because the Golf 8 belongs to the second-generation of MQB products, we achieved a significant reduction in production investments. Our platform strategy is delivering. The team in Wolfsburg have given their all for the Golf 8. Production processes have become more efficient overall. That is a great achievement and I would like to say a big thank you to all employees."

