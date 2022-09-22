Volkswagen says gas supply stable this winter but could see shortages next year

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE should be able to maintain production in the coming 5-6 months if Germany continues filling its reserves, but rising prices and instability in the supplier network present a risk to global production, an executive said on Thursday.

If deliveries from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline do not resume, the carmaker expects natural gas shortages from June of 2023, the executive, who declined to be named, added, citing a study from Goldman Sachs.

Planned short-term measures to protect from shortages in components include stocking up in warehouses and transport pipelines like ships and trains. Mid-term solutions could include relocating production to other regions.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel)

