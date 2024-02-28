Volkswagen says Changan Auto former chief software architect to be new Cariad China CEO

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Wednesday that Frank Han, the former chief software architect of Changan Auto, will take over as chief executive of its Cariad China unit on March 1.

"The focus will be on the rapid integration of the latest technologies into vehicles of the Volkswagen Group brands for the Chinese market," VW said in a statement.

Last year, VW's software unit Cariad set up a joint venture with Chinese technology group ThunderSoft to develop China-specific features for the German automaker's 'infotainment' systems and car cockpits.

