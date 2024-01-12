Volkswagen sales growth driven by mass-market brands, Audi

Adds detail on brand sales, BEVs

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE increase in 2023 sales was driven by a boost to mass-market brands and Audi, whose sales outstripped pre-pandemic deliveries at 1.9 million vehicles, according to data released on Friday.

The carmaker registered a 34.6% jump to SEAT/CUPRA sales, a 6.7% rise in VW passenger cars sales and 17.4% to Audi sales, which had struggled to recover from the pandemic and hovered around the same sales figures since 2020.

Volkswagen's share of battery-electric vehicle sales came out lower than its German competitors at 8.3%.

