US Markets

Volkswagen returns to profit in North and South America

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The Volkswagen Group achieved a 16% market share in China in 2021 and the VW brand returned to profit in North and South America, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - The Volkswagen Group VOWG_p.DE achieved a 16% market share in China in 2021 and the VW brand returned to profit in North and South America, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

The Volkswagen Group could have sold significantly more cars in China in 2021 but was hindered by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, added the carmaker in a statement.

Volkswagen also said that the brand had achieved a turnaround in South America and reported a positive result for the first time since 2013, as well as returning to profitability in North America after several years in all three markets.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular