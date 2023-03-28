Markets

Volkswagen Restructures Sustainability Unit; Names Dirk Voeste Chief Sustainability Officer

March 28, 2023 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - German auto giant Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) Tuesday said it is restructuring its Sustainability unit, and appointed Dirk Voeste as the new Chief Sustainability Officer with effect from April 1.

Voeste succeeds Ralf Pfitzner, who after five years in the post is leaving the company on his own request to pursue new challenges outside the Group.

In his new role, Voeste will report to Gernot Döllner, Head of Group Strategy and General Secretariat.

Volkswagen further said it is also realigning the independent Sustainability Council with a focus on digital and sustainable transformation.

Volkswagen noted that Voeste, who has over 20 years of experience in corporate sustainability, will restructure the Sustainability department and ensure its management across brands and regions.

CEO Oliver Blume said, "Climate change is one of the major challenges of our time. This is the reason we are continuously advancing the transformation of the Volkswagen Group and taking a holistic approach to sustainability, embracing economic, environmental and social aspects. We are setting ambitious ESG goals across our brands and divisions within the framework of our 10-point plan."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.