Volkswagen Reports Prelim. Q1 Results; Withdraws 2020 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced, based on preliminary figures, for the first quarter, the company projects: operating profit of 0.9 billion euros; and sales revenue of around 55 billion euros. The automotive net cash flow amounted to a negative 2.5 billion euros. Automotive net liquidity amounted to 17.8 billion euros.

Volkswagen said the turbulent raw material and financial markets led to significant negative fair value impacts from commodity derivatives and negative currency effects, which burdened the first quarter result by 1.3 billion euros.

The company noted that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also had a significant impact on its business. Due to the current developments, the Executive Board assumes that the full year outlook for 2020 can no longer be achieved.

