Volkswagen Reportedly Mulls Acquisition Of French Car Rental Group Europcar

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) is in talks to buy French car-rental company Europcar Mobility Group, reports said citing people familiar with the matter.

The German car major has reached out to Europcar to express its interest and the talks are preliminary. Europcar has also drawn interest from other buyers, reports said.

With the purchase, Volkswagen is planning to expand its mobility services offerings, including rental and leasing programs for new and used electric cars.

Volkswagen had sold Europcar to investment firm Eurazeo SE in 2006.

