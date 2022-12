BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE has fired chief designer Klaus Zyciora and is bringing in Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer from Jan. 1, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

