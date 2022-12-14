Volkswagen replaces chief designer with Porsche hire

Credit: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

December 14, 2022 — 03:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen'sVOWG_p.DE chief designer Klaus Zyciora is leaving the company and will be replaced by Porsche chief designer Michael Mauer, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen said in a statement that "effective January 1, 2023, Michael Mauer will become Head of Group Design while also retaining his position at Porsche. He will replace Klaus Zyciora who is leaving the company to pursue tasks outside the Group."

