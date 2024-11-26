Volkswagen Reduces Stakes in Northvolt, Signs Contract With Novonix

Volkswagen AG VWAGY, the largest shareholder in Swedish battery maker Northvolt, has significantly reduced its 21% stake in Northvolt following the battery maker’s recent bankruptcy protection filing in the United States, per sources. Several major Northvolt shareholders have been reassessing or devaluing their stakes as the company has repeatedly missed production targets amid slower-than-expected electric vehicle (EV) demand in Europe.



Per sources, Volkswagen's writedowns occurred throughout this financial year. At the end of 2023, VWAGY reported the book value of its Northvolt holding at €693 million, nearly 25% lower than the prior year. This valuation dropped significantly throughout 2024. The writedowns would not affect Volkswagen's annual results, as adjustments to its Northvolt stake had been made before the Chapter 11 filing.



VWAGY expects a 5.6% operating profit margin and €2 billion in net cash flow from its automotive division in 2024. Volkswagen declined to comment on the writedowns but reiterated that it would not speculate on how Northvolt's bankruptcy filing might affect the company.



In separate news, Volkswagen’s battery subsidiary, PowerCo, has signed a five-year material supply agreement with graphite manufacturer Novonix. Per the deal, VWAGY will procure at least 32,000 tonnes of synthetic graphite material starting in 2027. PowerCo, established in 2022, plans to build six gigafactories by 2030, with a combined annual output of 240 GWh. Construction is underway at two sites, with the first, located in Germany, set to begin production in 2025 at an initial capacity of 40 GWh per year, with room for future expansion.

Volkswagen’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VWAGY currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, Tesla, Inc. TSLA and BYD Company Limited BYDDY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.66% and 51.98%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 75 cents and 88 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 2.97%. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 20 cents and 14 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 25.07% and 31.51%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved by 35 cents and 39 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.