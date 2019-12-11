Volkswagen Records Growth In Nov. Worldwide Deliveries - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Volkswagen brand (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) delivered 586,400 vehicles worldwide in November, an increase of 3.9 percent from last year. In China, Volkswagen deliveries grew by 4.0 percent. In Germany, growth was 20.2 percent. In Europe, Volkswagen delivered 152,800 vehicles to customers, a significant rise of 6.4 percent. Deliveries were up 9.1 percent in the USA, while rose 12.3 percent in Brazil.

Sales Board Member Jürgen Stackmann said: "The Volkswagen brand continues to demonstrate its capabilities even in an overall economic situation that remains challenging."

