Volkswagen Q3 earnings weighed down by cost of Porsche listing, Argo AI

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE reported earnings of 4.3 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in the third quarter with revenue of 70.7 billion euros and a 6% margin, weighed down by the suspension of activities in Russia and the cost of listing Porsche AG P911_p.DE.

It also suffered a €1.9 billion non-cash impairment charge resulting from the write-down of its investment in Argo AI, a self-driving startup it jointly owned with Ford Motor Co F.N until both companies shifted spending away from the business on Wednesday.

Still, Volkswagen maintained its outlook for the year of hitting the upper end of a 7-8.5% earnings margin.

($1 = 1.0022 euros)

