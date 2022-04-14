Volkswagen Q1 profits rise but war could still hurt its business

Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Volkswagen said on Thursday its preliminary first-quarter operating return on sales jumped to 13.5% from 7.7% in the same period of 2021 but the impact of the war in Ukraine and supply chain bottlenecks was still uncertain.

BERLIN, April 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE said on Thursday its preliminary first-quarter operating return on sales jumped to 13.5% from 7.7% in the same period of 2021 but the impact of the war in Ukraine and supply chain bottlenecks was still uncertain.

The German carmaker, which had said in March Russia's invasion of Ukraine threw its outlook of an 8-13% boost to 2022 revenues into question, added the war could have a further negative impact on its business activities.

