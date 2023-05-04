Volkswagen Q1 Profit Down, Sales Revenue Climb; Confirms FY23 View

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported Thursday that its first-quarter earnings after tax fell 30 percent to 4.73 billion euros from last year's 6.74 billion euros.

Operating profit decreased 32 percent from last year to 5.75 billion euros. The results reflected negative non-cash effects mainly from commodity hedging outside hedge accounting of 1.3 billion euros this year, and last year's positive non-cash effects from commodity hedging of 3.2 billion euros.

Sales revenue grew 22 percent to 76.20 billion euros from last year's 62.71 billion euros a year ago, primarily driven by a recovery in sales volumes in Europe and North America. In addition, improved pricing had a positive effect.

Overall deliveries continued to recover and were up 7.5 percent year-on-year. In March 2023, global deliveries increased significantly by 23.9 percent. Deliveries in China fell by 14.5 percent in the first quarter.

Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2023 outlook with solid first-quarter performance and an order backlog of 1.8 million vehicles in Western Europe alone, including 260,000 BEVs.

BMW Group continues to see strong demand.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.