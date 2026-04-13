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Volkswagen Q1 Global Vehicle Deliveries Down 4%

April 13, 2026 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VOW.BE, VKW.L, VOW.DE) reported 2.05 million global vehicle deliveries for the first quarter, down 4 percent from a year ago. The company said, although the war in the Middle East has so far led to disruptions in the directly affected markets, it has not had a significant impact on the Group's overall deliveries. Growth in South America, Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe partially offset declines in China and North America. For the January to March period, all-electric vehicle deliveries were 200,000, down 7.7%. For the coming months, the company expects further positive momentum from key new models.

"The worldwide automotive market declined overall through the end of March. Nevertheless, the Volkswagen Group largely maintained itsglobal marketshare compared to the same period last year. Our delivery figures in Europe continued to show a positive trend. Here, we once again posted growth and also increased the share of all-electric vehicles," said Marco Schubert, Member of the Group's Extended Executive Committee for Sales.

Volkswagen shares are trading at 87.54 euros, down 1.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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