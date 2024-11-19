Volkswagen push for U.S. comeback threatened by Trump re-election, FT says

Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) bid to entice U.S. consumers with its electric vehicles in a slowing market was already a risky endeavor, but, with Donald Trump’s reelection, Volkswagen’s goal is looking more fraught than ever, Patricia Nilsson and Kana Inagaki of The Financial Times reports. With its market share in China almost halving in the past five years and its core European market demand faltering, succeeding in the U.S. market has never been more critical. However, Trump promises to scrap EV subsidies and impose tariffs on foreign-made vehicles.

