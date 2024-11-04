Volkswagen price target lowered to EUR 112 from EUR 115 at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Volkswagen (VWAGY) to EUR 112 from EUR 115 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
