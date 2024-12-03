Volkswagen price target lowered to EUR 100 from EUR 110 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Volkswagen (VWAGY) to EUR 100 from EUR 110 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
