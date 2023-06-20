News & Insights

Volkswagen preparing audit of Xinjiang plant - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL

June 20, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Anna Mackenzie, Jan Schwartz, Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is preparing an independent audit of its plant in Xinjiang, China, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing company sources.

The sources did not specify who would be carrying out the audit, according to Handelsblatt.

Asked about the move, Volkswagen said an audit could not be carried out without the agreement of its joint venture partner SAIC 600104.SS and that it was in "good discussions" on the topic, without specifying whether these discussions were only internal or involving SAIC.

Handelsblatt's article did not mention whether joint venture partner SAIC had agreed to the audit.

Volkswagen investors are placing pressure on the carmaker to carry out an audit of its plant in Xinjiang, a region where rights groups have documented human rights abuses including mass forced labour.

China has denied that human rights abuses take place in the region.

