Volkswagen postpones decision on gigafactory in eastern Europe by several months -CTK news agency

December 08, 2022 — 01:14 pm EST

PRAGUE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE postponed its decision on the placement of a gigafactory for electric car batteries in eastern Europe by several months, CTK news agency reported on Thursday.

The Czech Republic has been among the locations considered for the plant which should start producing batteries in 2027.

