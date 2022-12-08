Volkswagen postpones decision on gigafactory in eastern Europe beyond 2022

Updates with Volkswagen comment

PRAGUE/FRANKFURT, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE is postponing its decision on where to locate a planned gigafactory for electric car batteries in eastern Europe beyond 2022, the carmaker said on Thursday, pointing to the current economic environment.

"Volkswagen AG and its battery company PowerCo are continuously evaluating suitable sites for their next gigafactory in Europe," Volkswagen said in e-mailed comments.

"So far, no decisions have been taken, the evaluation process is ongoing."

The CTK news agency earlier reported that the decision would be postponed by several months. The Czech Republic has been among the locations considered for the plant, which should start producing batteries in 2027, the others being Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

Skoda Auto, Volkswagen's Czech unit, in October said it expected its parent to make a decision on the location by the end of 2022.

"There is no pressure to act as we take some more time for decision making in light of current circumstances," Volkswagen said. "At present, there is no impact on planned start of construction or start of production."

Volkswagen's planned battery cell plant in eastern Europe would be the fourth under its plan to build six such sites across Europe by the end of the decade.

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)

((robert.muller@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: robert.muller.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.