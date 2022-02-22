Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil In Advanced Talks For Potential Porsche AG IPO; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - German automaker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) and its major shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK) announced Tuesday that they are in advanced discussions regarding a potential IPO of Sports Car manufacturer Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

Volkswagen and Porsche Automobil negotiated a framework agreement which should form the basis for further steps in the preparation of a potential IPO.

Subject to the outcome of these talks, the boards of both companies could resolve on the possible cornerstones.

The conclusion of the agreement is subject to the approval of Volkswagen's Management Board and the Supervisory Board. A final decision have not yet taken.

Responding to press inquiries, Porsche Automobil confirmed the talks and said the transaction could also include the acquisition of ordinary shares of Porsche AG by the Company.

In German, Volkswagen shares were trading at 190.54 euros, up 8.89 percent. Porsche Automobil shares were trading at 90.04 euros, up 10.40 percent.

