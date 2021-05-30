Volkswagen plans to change management structure -Automobilwoche

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen <VOWG_p.DE) plans to change its management structure and install two new chief operating officers to oversee its premium brands and volume brands, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday without naming its sources.

The move is aimed at ensuring better cooperation among the brands and at resolving conflicts of interest, the weekly said. Two long-serving managers should take over the new roles.

Volkswagen did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely)

