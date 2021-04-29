Volkswagen plans renewable investments in CO2 reduction push

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to invest about 40 million euros ($48 million) in European wind and solar projects by 2025 as part of a push to become carbon neutral, the head of the group's namesake brand said on Thursday.

As part of the initiative, Volkswagen will team up with Germany's top utility RWE RWEG.DE for a solar park in 2022 that will have a capacity to supply 50,000 households with power.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Jan Schwartz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.