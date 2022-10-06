Volkswagen plans over 1 bln euro investment in software JV in China - sources

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is planning a significant investment in a joint venture in China for software production, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

An official announcement is expected next week, one person close to negotiations said. A second source said the investment would be above 1 billion euros ($990.60 million).

Volkswagen declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0095 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

