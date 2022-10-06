Volkswagen plans over 1 bln euro investment in software JV in China - sources

Contributor
Jan Schwartz Reuters
Published

Volkswagen is planning a significant investment in a joint venture in China for software production, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is planning a significant investment in a joint venture in China for software production, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

An official announcement is expected next week, one person close to negotiations said. A second source said the investment would be above 1 billion euros ($990.60 million).

Volkswagen declined to comment.

($1 = 1.0095 euros)

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters