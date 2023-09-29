Volkswagen Passenger Cars Announces Vehicle Allocation Plans For Plants In Germany

(RTTNews) - The Volkswagen brand said the Board of Management informed the Supervisory Board about its vehicle allocation plans for the brand through 2028. The brand noted that efficient vehicle allocation and increased productivity are key aspects of the performance program ACCELERATE forward | Road to 6.5.

The Volkswagen brand said the plant in Wolfsburg will produce a second electric model. Starting in 2025, the successor model of the Tiguan Allspace will be produced at the main plant as well. It was decided that there was no need to build an additional plant in Wolfsburg Warmenau. The brand said new electric models based on the SSP architecture will be integrated into existing and modernized structures at the main plant. The company noted that the Trinity vehicle project originally planned for Wolfsburg will go to the Zwickau plant.

