Volkswagen Of America Q4 Sales Up 11%

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen of America reported that its fourth-quarter total sales rose 11 percent to 94,330 vehicles from 85,167 vehicles in the prior year.

Quarterly total car sales decreased 2.4 percent year-over-year to 37,745 units, while SUV sales increased 22 percent to 56,585 units from the prior year. It is best quarter ever for SUV sales, the company said.

"Our SUVs led the way in giving us a positive close to the year. Atlas sales were particularly strong as the newly designed 2021 model and Atlas Cross Sport brought even more customers to the brand," said Duncan Movassaghi, EVP and chief sales and marketing officer, Volkswagen of America.

Total vehicle sales were 325,784 in 2020, down 10 percent from 2019.

In 2020, 72 percent of sales were to new customers, up from 68 percent in 2017.

