Volkswagen Of America Q3 Sales Down 7.6%

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen of America reported that its third-quarter total sales declined 7.6 percent to 86,446 vehicles from 93,547 vehicles in the prior year.

Quarterly total car sales decreased 22 percent year-over-year to 34,139 units, while SUV sales increased 4.7% percent to 52,307 units from the prior year.

"Sales rose in September, led by our SUVs, as our new Atlas Cross Sport, refreshed Atlas and Tiguan keep drawing customers to the brand. We intend to build on that foundation and will expand next year with the Taos and ID.4," said Duncan Movassaghi, EVP sales and marketing, Volkswagen of America.

