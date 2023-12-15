News & Insights

US Markets

Volkswagen November deliveries up 22.6% boosted by North America and China

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 15, 2023 — 05:37 am EST

Written by Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Repeats without change to chain to corrected alerts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Friday said group deliveries rose by 22.6% in November to 824,300 vehicles, thanks to strong demand in North America and China.

The German automaker's sales in North America and China jumped 47.2% and 32.4% respectively.

Sales rose by 16.7% in Central and Eastern Europe and by 14.8% in Western Europe.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay, Editing by Linda Pasquini and David Evans)

((Ozan.Ergenay@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.