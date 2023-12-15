Volkswagen November deliveries up 22.6% boosted by North America and China

Repeats without change to chain to corrected alerts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE on Friday said group deliveries rose by 22.6% in November to 824,300 vehicles, thanks to strong demand in North America and China.

The German automaker's sales in North America and China jumped 47.2% and 32.4% respectively.

Sales rose by 16.7% in Central and Eastern Europe and by 14.8% in Western Europe.

