Volkswagen must reduce headcount to restore competitiveness, managers say

November 27, 2023 — 06:22 am EST

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE must reduce staff headcount to get its costs under control and restore competitiveness, managers told staff representatives in a meeting at the carmaker's Wolfsburg headquarters on Monday.

"With many of our pre-existing structures, processes and high costs, we are no longer competitive as the Volkswagen brand," brand chief Thomas Schaefer said, according to a post on the carmaker's intranet detailing the discussions at the meeting and seen by Reuters.

Still, the carmaker did not plan to close plants to cut costs, Schaefer added.

