Volkswagen Mexico unit says workers reject new contract deal

A majority of workers at Volkswagen's Mexico unit did not approve a newly negotiated contract in a vote to approve the deal, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are surprised the vote results did not reach a wide majority in favor," Volkswagen de Mexico said in a statement.

