Volkswagen Mexico unit says workers reject new contract deal

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A majority of workers at Volkswagen's Mexico unit did not approve a newly negotiated contract in a vote to approve the deal, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are surprised the vote results did not reach a wide majority in favor," Volkswagen de Mexico said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.