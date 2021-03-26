Volkswagen Mexico says plans production cutbacks in March, April

MEXICO CITY, March 26 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen said on Friday it plans to adjust some production over the Easter holiday period at its Mexican facilities.

There will be three days of inactivity on March 29, 30 and April 5 on the production of its Tiguan model. March 29 and 30 will also be inactive days for assembly of the firm's Taos model, the company's Mexican unit said in a statement.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

