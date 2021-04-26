Volkswagen Mexico plans more output stoppages due to chip shortages

MONTERREY, Mexico, April 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Mexico unit is planning production stoppages of two of its models next month due to ongoing global chip shortages, the German automaker said on Monday.

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will suspend production of the Tiguan, a sports utility vehicle, from May 6-16, and the Jetta, a compact car, from May 3-19, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

