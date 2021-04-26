US Markets

Volkswagen Mexico plans more output stoppages due to chip shortages

Sharay Angulo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/IMELDA MEDINA

Volkswagen's Mexico unit is planning production stoppages of two of its models next month due to ongoing global chip shortages, the German automaker said on Monday.

Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will suspend production of the Tiguan, a sports utility vehicle, from May 6-16, and the Jetta, a compact car, from May 3-19, the company said in a statement.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

