Volkswagen meets expected earnings forecast for 2022, net cash flow below target

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE reported a return on sales of 22.5 billion euros ($24.10 billion) in 2022 off sales of 279 billion euros, yielding an earnings margin of 8.1%, in line with the carmaker's forecast.

Net cash flow was significantly below target at 5 billion euros, down from 8.6 billion euros last year, which the company attributed to supply chain disruptions particularly at the end of the year leaving it with high inventories of finishd goods, raw materials and supplies.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

