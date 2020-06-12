Volkswagen May Worldwide Deliveries Down 33.7%

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Friday that it delivered 609,400 vehicles to its customers worldwide in May 2020, down 33.7 percent from 919,000 vehicles last year. In China, monthly vehicle sales rose 5.7 percent to 330,300 units, from last year. It included sales in Hong Kong.

Monthly sales in Western Europe dropped 57.3 percent to 147,400 vehicles, while sales in North America declined 39 percent to 52,800 vehicles from the prior year. In South America sales declined 68.9 percent to 17,000 vehicles.

Volkswagen's world-wide deliveries between January and May fell 29.7% to 3.09 million units.

Volkswagen passenger car sales for the month of May 2020 fell 29.7% to 359,800 units from the prior year.

SEAT sales for the month dropped 65 percent to 19,100 vehicles from the prior year.

