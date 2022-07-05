Volkswagen-led consortium secures 93.6% of Europcar shares

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - A consortium led by carmaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE has secured a 93.6% stake in car rental company Europcar EUCAR.PA, it said on Tuesday, citing French financial authorities.

The move allows Europcar's new owners to delist it from the Paris stock exchange as planned.

Volkswagen and its consortium partners, asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV, had offered 0.50 euros($0.5209) per share for Europcar, topped up by 0.01 euro per share if 90% of shareholders take up the bid.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.