Volkswagen-led consortium obtains 87.38% of Europcar shares in takeover bid

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Volkswagen-led consortium Green Mobility Holdings has acquired 87.38% of France's Europcar, enough to give it control over the car rental group but below its targeted 90% threshold, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen-led VOWG_p.DE consortium Green Mobility Holdings has acquired 87.38% of France's Europcar EUCAR.PA, enough to give it control over the car rental group but below its targeted 90% threshold, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

Shareholders have the option to tender their stock until June 29, the carmaker said.

Volkswagen and its consortium partners, asset manager Attestor Limited and Dutch mobility group Pon Holdings BV, are offering 0.50 euros($0.5209) per share for Europcar, topped up by 0.01 euro per share if 90% of shareholders take up the bid.

The consortium is targeting a squeeze-out to give it higher leverage for strategic decision-making, but only needed at least 68% to have control over the company under French takeover laws.

"The remaining minority shareholders of Europcar now have their last chance to take a highly attractive offer," Christian Dalheim, chief executive of Volkswagen Financial Services, said.

($1 = 0.9600 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters