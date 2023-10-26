Volkswagen lags behind profitability targets in Q3

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE confirmed on Thursday preliminary results of 78.8 billion euros ($83.07 billion) in Q3 sales and a 14% rise in operating profit to 4.9 billion euros, as its CFO stated the company could not be satisfied with its profitability.

"Overall we are on a robust path and grew our sales and revenue in the third quarter. We cannot be satisfied with our profitability, which dragged behind our ambitious targets in the third quarter," Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said.

