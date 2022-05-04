Volkswagen keeps 2022 outlook as chip supply expected to improve H2

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Europe's top carmaker, on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for the current year, citing strong first-quarter results and an improvement in chip supply expected for the second half of the year.

The group expects sales to rise 8%-13% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

