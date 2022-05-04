Volkswagen keeps 2022 outlook as chip supply expected to improve H2

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Volkswagen, Europe's top carmaker, on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for the current year, citing strong first-quarter results and an improvement in chip supply expected for the second half of the year.

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Europe's top carmaker, on Wednesday stuck to its outlook for the current year, citing strong first-quarter results and an improvement in chip supply expected for the second half of the year.

The group expects sales to rise 8%-13% and an operating profit margin of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters