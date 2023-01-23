Volkswagen keeping IPO option open for charging, energy business - division chief

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 23, 2023 — 03:27 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

By Jan Schwartz

HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's energy and charging division is keeping all options open for the long-term structure of the business, including a possible listing, the division's chief Elke Temme said in an interview with Reuters.

The division, like all the carmaker's unlisted brands and its battery business PowerCo, is going through the motions of preparing for a listing as a training exercise instituted by Chief Executive Oliver Blume after the carmaker listed sportscar brand Porsche last year.

The results of these exercises, which Volkswagen has dubbed 'virtual equity stories', will be presented at a capital markets day later this year. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Rachel More) ((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: VOLKSWAGEN ENERGY /

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.