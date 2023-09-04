News & Insights

Volkswagen is ready for Europe's 2035 fossil-fuel car ban - CEO

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

September 04, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MUNICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is ready for Europe's planned 2035 ban on new sales of fossil-fuel cars as it ramps up its electric vehicle lineup, the carmaker's top executive said at Munich's IAA mobility show.

"We are prepared for the 2035 combustion ban in Europe," CEO Oliver Blume told reporters at the car show.

(Writing by Nick Carey; Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.