Volkswagen is ready for Europe's 2035 fossil-fuel car ban - CEO

MUNICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE is ready for Europe's planned 2035 ban on new sales of fossil-fuel cars as it ramps up its electric vehicle lineup, the carmaker's top executive said at Munich's IAA mobility show.

"We are prepared for the 2035 combustion ban in Europe," CEO Oliver Blume told reporters at the car show.

