Volkswagen invests extra $200 mln in U.S. battery company QuantumScape

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen is increasing its stake in U.S. company QuantumScape by up to $200 million to boost the development of solid-state battery technology that aims to increase the ranges of electric cars and shorten charging times, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen added that plans for a pilot plant were expected to be firmed up in the course of this year.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Michelle Martin)

