Volkswagen to Invest Another $1B in Rivian After Winter Test Milestone

Volkswagen AG VWAGY and Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN partnership has reached an important milestone after completing winter testing of Rivian’s technology in Volkswagen vehicles. This achievement triggers an additional $1 billion investment from Volkswagen into Rivian.



The milestone builds on an initiative first announced in the summer of 2024, when the two companies revealed a joint venture that could total up to $5.8 billion if certain targets are met. The collaboration focuses on developing a next-generation electrical and electronic architecture. At the outset, Volkswagen invested $1 billion and gained immediate access to Rivian’s software and electronics platform.



Two years on, Rivian’s technology has helped shape a new software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture. Volkswagen has been testing this system using prototype models from its brands, including Volkswagen, Audi and Scout Motors.



With winter testing now complete, Volkswagen is set to invest another $1 billion, as outlined in the joint venture agreement. The tests evaluated the first generation of this SDV architecture over several months, using prototype vehicles such as the ID.EVERY1 in locations like Phoenix, AZ and Arjeplog, Sweden.



A combined team from Volkswagen, Audi, Scout and RV Tech led the testing, verifying the performance and functionality of the software and electronics developed with Rivian. After initial validation in the United States, the vehicles were sent to Sweden for rigorous testing in extreme winter conditions, including checks on features like over-the-air updates.



The testing was successful, demonstrating that the new SDV system performs reliably even in harsh climates and demanding driving scenarios. Volkswagen plans to build on this progress in future development phases, with greater involvement from brands like Audi and Porsche. It is also sending software specialists to Rivian-related facilities, such as in Palo Alto, to deepen their expertise before returning to Germany to accelerate development. Volkswagen aims to introduce electric vehicles powered by this architecture across Western markets.



At the same time, Rivian is set to receive another $1 billion from the partnership as it prepares to begin deliveries of its R2 model. Of this, $750 million will be an equity investment, while the remaining $250 million will either be equity or convertible debt, depending on specific testing contributions from Volkswagen. So far, Volkswagen has invested more than $3 billion in Rivian through the venture, with more funding planned. Rivian will also get an additional $460 million equity investment once the first vehicle using the joint venture’s technology goes on sale.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

VWAGY and RIVN carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present.



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Magna International Inc. MGA and Modine Manufacturing Company MOD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 10 cents and 30 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s fiscal 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 21.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 has improved 19 cents and 89 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.